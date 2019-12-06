Listen Live Sports

Cranston among celebrities at New Orleans Orpheus parade

December 6, 2019 7:08 pm
 
Actor Bryan Cranston will be the celebrity monarch when the Krewe of Orpheus parade rolls in New Orleans on Feb. 24, the krewe announced Friday.

The Emmy- and Tony-winning “Breaking Bad” star will be joined by Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Country musician Lauren Alaina also will be part of the procession. And she will headline the krewe’s annual post-parade captain’s party, the “Orpheuscapade,” which will feature a tribute to New Orleans musician Art Neville, who died this year. The parade is one of the Mardi Gras season’s biggest. Some 1,200 krewe members will ride 30 elaborate floats in a parade that also features 32 marching bands and clubs.

