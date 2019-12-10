Listen Live Sports

Fox Nation host McHenry sues, alleging harassment by Tyrus

December 10, 2019 6:10 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The host of a Fox Nation streaming service program sued Fox News and her former co-host Tuesday, alleging he sent her sexually explicit text messages as he harassed her.

The Manhattan federal court lawsuit claimed Fox News retaliated against Britt McHenry after she complained by shunning her and excluding her from company events and shows. It seeks unspecified damages.

In a written statement, Fox News said, “McHenry’s allegations have been fully investigated and we are confident our actions will be deemed entirely appropriate in litigation.”

Fox News added: “We expect all of her claims to be dismissed.”

The lawsuit alleged that McHenry for months in 2018 was “crudely sexually harassed” by her co-host, former professional wrestler George Murdoch, also known as Tyrus, as they both worked on “Un-PC.” Murdoch was subsequently given his own Fox Nation program, “Nuff Said.”

The lawsuit said McHenry, of Arlington, Virginia, suffered humiliation, emotional anguish, derailment of her career and significant loss of economic opportunities.

