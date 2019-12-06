Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

December 6, 2019 6:07 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Meadows; Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Joe Neguse, D-Colo.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.

