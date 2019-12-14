Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

December 14, 2019 3:00 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Reps. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Karen Bass, D-Calif.

“Fox News Sunday” — Schiff; former FBI Director James Comey; White House adviser Pam Bondi.

