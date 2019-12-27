Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

December 27, 2019 5:56 pm
 
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Robert O’Brien, White House national security adviser; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press”— Dean Baquet, executive editor of The New York Times, and Martin Baron, executive editor of The Washington Post; author Masha Gessen and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Ivanka Trump, adviser to the president (taped); Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and James Lankford, R-Okla.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.; Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Mass.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.; Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

