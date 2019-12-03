Listen Live Sports

iHeartMedia announces 2nd headquarters coming to Nashville

December 3, 2019 7:55 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Broadcast radio streaming company iHeartMedia has announced it will be establishing a second headquarters in Nashville.

The New York-based company said in its statement Monday that the city’s rich music culture, “eccentric vibe,” lower cost of living and university presence were among factors attracting it to the area. Executives also cited Nashville’s growing technology sector and digital talent as a main draw for the new site, which will house the company’s digital product team.

The office is expected to open in early 2020.

The company didn’t list a potential office location or say how many jobs may be created. The Tennessean reports nine Nashville openings were posted as of Monday.

Economic development officials told the newspaper the state and city aren’t providing financial incentives to the company.

