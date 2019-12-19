Marc Anthony’s luxury yacht goes up in flames in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — A luxury yacht owned by singer Marc Anthony partially sank in Biscayne Bay after it was engulfed by a massive fire that took 45 firefighters nearly two hours to extinguish. No one was injured.

The 120-foot (36.5-meter) boat was docked off Miami’s MacArthur Causeway at the Island Gardens Marina when it caught fire Wednesday night, fire officials said.

Island Gardens Marina spokeswoman Nataly Tovar confirmed the boat belonged to the famous salsa artist. Two crew members were on board at the time of the fire, but they were able to get off safely and were not injured, the Miami fire department said in a news release. Their identities were not released.

The Miami and Miami-Dade fire departments worked to contain the fire. They used fireboats to douse the flames.

The boat was partially underwater, but no other boats were damaged, the Miami Herald quoted Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll as saying. Flames could be seen from downtown Miami late Wednesday.

It wasn’t clear what caused the blaze.

