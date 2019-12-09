Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Margaret Atwood and Laurie Anderson talk art, age and more

December 9, 2019 11:25 pm
 
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Margaret Atwood and Laurie Anderson, strangers until now, covered a wide range of topics in their first public conversation.

Starting with their ages.

“How old are you?” the 80-year-old Atwood, best known for the novel “The Handmaid’s Tale,” asked Anderson, the celebrated multimedia artist, and eight years Atwood’s junior. Once established that both grew up in the post -World War II era, they discussed Girls Scouts, cheerleading, living in a nuclear world and the hopes and obstacles for women in the arts.

“I’m from Canada,” Atwood said. In the 1940s and 1950s, when she was coming of age, “there weren’t any other artists,” man or woman and best option for a Canadian was moving elsewhere.

Advertisement

Anderson, a native of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, who moved to New York in her 20s, remembered a more open-ended time when she and fellow artists and bohemians supported each other.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

“We didn’t think about women and men,” Anderson said, and “We never thought we’d make a living.”

Atwood and Anderson spoke Monday night in Manhattan before more than 100 people at the annual Chairman’s Evening for the MacDowell artist colony, where creative people from different fields routinely interact. Previous pairings have included Martin Scorsese and Lin Manuel-Miranda and Lena Dunham and Ta-Nehisi Coates. The conversation was moderated by MacDowell chairman Michael Chabon, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

International roundtable held to discuss brain health initiatives

Today in History

1972: Apollo 17 lands on the moon