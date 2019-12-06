Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Royal Opera, The Met remove tenor Vittorio Grigolo

December 6, 2019 8:36 am
 
New York (AP) — The Royal Opera in London and The Met in New York have removed tenor Vittorio Grigolo after an investigation found inappropriate and aggressive behavior at a curtain call.

A spokesperson for the Royal Opera said in a statement released Thursday that their investigation found his behavior “fell below the standards we expect of our staff and performers.”

A statement from The Met said he would also not be performing there this season, following the Royal Opera’s investigation.

The investigation started in September after a Sept. 18 incident when he sang the title role in Gounod’s “Faust” on tour in Tokyo. Details on what transpired were not included in either opera company’s statement.

The statement said that Grigolo would not return to perform in “Lucia Di Lammermoor” at the Royal Opera House in 2020 and new casting for the role would be announced later.

Grigolo did not respond to an email sent by The AP for response.

