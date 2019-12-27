Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Sister of George Michael dies exactly 3 years after he did

December 27, 2019 12:23 pm
 
1 min read
      

LONDON (AP) — One of pop superstar George Michael’s sisters has died exactly three years after her brother’s Christmas Day death in 2016.

A statement from family lawyer John Reid confirmed the unexpected death of Melanie Panayiotou, 55, on Wednesday and appealed for privacy.

“We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly,” the statement said. “We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time. There will be no further comment.”

London’s Metropolitan Police said it received reports of the “sudden death of a woman” in her 50s in north London at around 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Advertisement

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and that a report will be given to the coroner.

Michael, whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, compiled a long string of pop hits as a solo artist and earlier with Wham! A postmortem exam attributed his death at age 53 to natural causes – specifically, a heart condition and a fatty liver.

Melanie Panayiotou and other members of the late singer’s family posted a Christmas message on Michael’s official website two days before her death.

In the message, the family thanked fans for their goodwill messages, saying they “lift us when things are tough.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard LT recognized as Women of Distinction

Today in History

1862: USS Monitor sinks off coast of North Carolina