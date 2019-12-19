Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Taylor Swift, Spike Lee make year’s top entertainment photos

December 19, 2019 2:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

Taylor Swift performing at the American Music Awards, the fabulous reaction Phoebe Waller-Bridge gave when winning a trophy at the Emmy Awards and the time Spike Lee gleefully jumped into the arms of Samuel L. Jackson at the Oscars are among the top entertainment moments of 2019.

The list includes the emotional moments when Ali Stroker won a Tony Award and when Kane Brown broke down as he accepted the Artist of the Year Award at the CMT Awards. Other images that made an impression include Jennifer Lopez strutting down a runway in Milan, Elle Fanning posing at the Cannes film festival and a dynamic shot of Maggie Rogers performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival .

Other musicians who were captured include Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, the Jonas Brothers, Kacey Musgraves and Lizzo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Defense Authorization Act 2020 signing ceremony

Today in History

1933: President Roosevelt Pardons WW I Espionage Act Victims