Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

December 24, 2019 1:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

Apple Book charts for week ending December 22, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Fatal Accusation by Marie Force – 9781488054259 – (HQN Books)

2. What Alice Forgot by Liane Moriarty – 9781101515372 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci – 9781538761625 – (Grand Central Publishing)

Advertisement

4. The Wedding Guest by Jonathan Kellerman – 9780525618508 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. The Guardians by John Grisham – 9780385544191 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Silent Night by Danielle Steel – 9780399179396 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Dutch House by Ann Patchett – 9780062963697 – (Harper)

9. The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski – 9780316055086 – (Orbit)

10. Criss Cross by James Patterson – 9780316457149 – (Little, Brown and Company)

____

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KY Air National Guard crew builds fire during training

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth after orbiting the moon