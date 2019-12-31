The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending December 29, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski – 9780316055086 – (Orbit)

2. The Night Fire by Michael Connelly – 9780316457484 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. The Things We Cannot Say by Kelly Rimmer – 9781488096785 – (Graydon House Books)

Advertisement

4. All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness – 9780698195417 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The Guardians by John Grisham – 9780385544191 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Trouble After Dark by Marie Force – 9781950654635 – (HTJB, Inc.)

8. The Scandal by Nicola Marsh – 9781786819956 – (Bookouture)

9. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci – 9781538761625 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. One Good Deed by David Baldacci – 9781538750551 – (Grand Central Publishing)

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.