Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

December 31, 2019 12:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

Apple Book charts for week ending December 29, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski – 9780316055086 – (Orbit)

2. The Night Fire by Michael Connelly – 9780316457484 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. The Things We Cannot Say by Kelly Rimmer – 9781488096785 – (Graydon House Books)

Advertisement

4. All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness – 9780698195417 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The Guardians by John Grisham – 9780385544191 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Trouble After Dark by Marie Force – 9781950654635 – (HTJB, Inc.)

8. The Scandal by Nicola Marsh – 9781786819956 – (Bookouture)

9. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci – 9781538761625 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. One Good Deed by David Baldacci – 9781538750551 – (Grand Central Publishing)

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1890: First female White House staffer reports to work