The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

Apple Book charts for week ending December 8, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The 19th Christmas by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780316494021 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides – 9781250301710 – (Celadon Books)

3. The Good Liar by Nicholas Searle – 9780062407511 – (Harper)

4. A Minute to Midnight by David Baldacci – 9781538761625 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Criss Cross by James Patterson – 9780316457149 – (Little, Brown and Company)

6. Under Currents by Nora Roberts – 9781250213273 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

7. The Alice Network by Kate Quinn – 9780062654205 – (William Morrow Paperbacks)

8. Something in the Water by Catherine Steadman – 9781524797195 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Dear Wife by Kimberly Belle – 9781488045356 – (Park Row Books)

10. The Guardians by John Grisham – 9780385544191 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

