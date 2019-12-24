Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

December 24, 2019 1:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 22, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Joker

2. Ad Astra

Advertisement

3. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

4. Hustlers

5. Rambo: Last Blood

6. Downton Abbey

7. Elf (2003)

8. Abominable (2019)

9. Code 8

10. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Code 8

2. The Lighthouse (2019)

3. Midsommar

4. The Farewell

5. Official Secrets

6. Freaks

7. The Assassin

8. I See You

9. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

10. Inside Lehman Brothers

__

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KY Air National Guard crew builds fire during training

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth after orbiting the moon