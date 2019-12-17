Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

December 17, 2019 2:28 pm
 
Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

3. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

4 . Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Procreate Pocket Savage, Interactive Pty Ltd

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. True Skate, True Axis

9. iSchedule , HotSchedules

10. NBA 2K20, 2K

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Disney+, Disney

2. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

3. Ink Inc. – Tattoo Drawing, Lion Studios

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream , Google LLC

5. Push’em all, Voodoo

6. Off the Rails, 3D Kwalee

7. Instagram Instagram, Inc.

8. Amazon Mobile, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Forge Ahead, Lion Studios

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Farming Simulator 20, GIANTS Software GmbH

9 . Terraria 505, Games (US), Inc.

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Disney+ , Disney

2. Ink Inc. – Tattoo Drawing, Lion Studios

3 . YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Google LLC

4. Forge Ahead, Lion Studios

5. Jumanji: Epic Run, Crazy Labs

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Turbo Stars, SayGames LLC

8. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

9. Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

10. Off the Rails 3D, Kwalee

