The Associated Press
 
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

December 24, 2019 1:51 pm
 
App Store Official Charts for the week ending December 22, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

7. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

8. iSchedule, HotSchedules

9. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.

10. True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Disney+, Disney

2. Johnny Trigger, SayGames LLC

3. Forge Ahead – Be a Blacksmith, Lion Studios

4. TikTok – Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

5. Flipper Dunk, Rollic Games

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Ink Inc. – Tattoo Drawing, Lion Studios

10. Amazon Mobile, AMZN Mobile LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Notability, Ginger Labs

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. Monopoly, Marmalade Game Studio

8. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

9. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

10. Toca Hair Salon 3, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Disney+, Disney

2. Forge Ahead – Be a Blacksmith, Lion Studios

3. Smash Cars!, Voodoo

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Johnny Trigger, SayGames LLC

7. Brain Out, EYEWIND LIMITED

8. Jumanji: Epic Run, Crazy Labs

9. Ink Inc. – Tattoo Drawing, Lion Studios

10. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

(copyright) 2019 Apple Inc.

