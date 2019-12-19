Listen Live Sports

On Dec. 19, 1955, Carl Perkins recorded “Blue Suede Shoes” at Sun Records in Memphis.

In 1957, the musical “The Music Man,” starring Robert Preston, opened on Broadway.

In 1975, the C.W. McCall single “Convoy” went gold in the U.S.

In 1980, Dolly Parton’s first movie, “9 to 5,” opened nationwide.

In 1985, country singer Johnny Paycheck was arrested for shooting a man during a fight in Hillsboro, Ohio. He was released from jail in 1991.

In 1991, Oliver Stone’s controversial film “JFK” premiered in Dallas, where President Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.

In 1995, one person was killed and several others injured on the set of the Disney movie “Gone Fishin’.” A boat used in a stunt went out of control and landed on a group of people.

In 1997, the movie “Titanic” opened. It was the most expensive movie ever made up to that point.

In 2000, musician Pops Staples of The Staple Singers died at his home outside Chicago at the age of 84. He had been recovering from a concussion suffered four weeks earlier. That same day, guitarist Rob Buck of 10,000 Maniacs died of complications from liver failure. He was 42.

In 2010, guitarist Carlos Santana married drummer Cindy Blackman of Lenny Kravitz’s band during a rainy ceremony in Maui.

Today’s birthdays: Actress Elaine Joyce is 76. Actor Tim Reid is 75. Musician John McEuen (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 74. Country singer Janie Fricke (FRIK’-ee) is 72. Actor Mike Lookinland (“The Brady Bunch”) is 59. Actor Scott Cohen (“Gilmore Girls”) is 58. Actress Jennifer Beals is 56. Actor Robert MacNaughton (“E.T.”) is 53. Magician Criss Angel is 52. Guitarist Klaus Eichstadt of Ugly Kid Joe is 52. Actress Kristy Swanson is 50. Model Tyson Beckford is 49. Actress Rosa Blasi (“Strong Medicine”) is 47. Actress Alyssa Milano is 47. Actress Tara Summers (“Mercy Street,” “Boston Legal”) is 40. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal (JIL’-en-hal) is 39. Actress Marla Sokoloff (“The Practice”) is 39. Actor Nik Dodani (“Murphy Brown”) is 26.

