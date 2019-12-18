On Dec. 18, 1957, the film “Bridge On The River Kwai” premiered in New York.

In 1964, funeral services were held in Chicago for singer Sam Cooke, who had been shot and killed in Los Angeles. Fans broke glass and caused other damage to the funeral home where Cooke’s body was displayed in a glass-covered coffin.

In 1971, Jerry Lee Lewis divorced his cousin, Myra Gale Brown. They had married in 1957 when she was 13.

In 1983, Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards married model Patti Hansen in Mexico, on his 40th birthday. Mick Jagger was his best man.

In 1984, actress Jamie Lee Curtis married comedian Christopher Guest of “Saturday Night Live” in Rob Reiner’s home in Los Angeles.

In 1991, actor Deforest Kelley, known for his role as Dr. McCoy on “Star Trek,” got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1995, Kenny G and his family escaped a fire that caused $275,000 damage to their home in suburban Los Angeles.

In 1997, comedian Chris Farley was found dead in his apartment in Chicago of a cocaine and morphine overdose. He was 33.

In 2003, Michael Jackson was formally charged with seven counts of lewd or lascivious acts up on a child and two counts of administering an intoxicating agent. He was acquitted of the charges.

Today’s birthdays: Actress Cicely Tyson is 95. Actor Roger Mosley (“Magnum, P.I.”) is 81. Guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones is 76. Director Steven Spielberg is 73. Movie critic Leonard Maltin is 69. Guitarist Elliot Easton of The Cars is 66. Actor Ray Liotta is 65. Singer Angie Stone is 58. Actor Brad Pitt is 56. Wrestler-actor Stone Cold Steve Austin (“Chain of Command”) is 55. Actor Shawn Christian (“Days of Our Lives”) is 54. Actress Rachel Griffiths (“Brothers and Sisters,” ”Six Feet Under”) is 51. Singer Alejandro Sanz is 51. Country singer Cowboy Troy is 49. Rapper DMX is 49. DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit is 47. Singer Sia (SEE’-ah) is 44. Country singer Randy Houser is 43. Actor Josh Dallas (“Once Upon A Time”) is 41. Actress Katie Holmes (“Dawson’s Creek”) is 41. Singer Christina Aguilera (ag-yoo-LEHR’-ah) is 39. Actress Ashley Benson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 30. Actress Bridgit Mendler (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 27. Singer Billie Eilish (EYE’-lish) is 18.

