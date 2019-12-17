On Dec. 17, 1969, an estimated 50 million TV viewers watched as singer Tiny Tim married Miss Vicki on NBC’s “Tonight Show.” The event earned the show its highest ratings to that date.

Also in 1969, Chicago’s first album, “Chicago Transit Authority,” was certified gold.

In 1970, the Beach Boys played a command performance for Princess Margaret in London.

In 1977, Elvis Costello and the Attractions performed on “Saturday Night Live” as a last-minute replacement for the Sex Pistols, who were denied U.S. visas. Costello was told not to play his song “Radio, Radio” because of its criticisms of the broadcasting industry, but he interrupted another song to play it.

In 1982, The Who played the last show of its farewell tour at Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens. By the end of the decade, they had reunited for another tour.

Also in 1982, bluesman Big Joe Williams died of natural causes in Macon, Mississippi, at the age of 79. His best-known songs include “Baby Please Don’t Go” and “Big Fat Mama.”

In 1986, a jury in Las Vegas found NBC guilty of defaming singer Wayne Newton by linking him to organized crime.

In 1989, “The Simpsons” made its debut on Fox.

In 1992, Barbra Streisand signed a movie and music deal with Sony. Terms weren’t revealed, but sources estimated the deal was worth $60 million.

In 1997, The Presidents of the United States of America announced their first breakup. They have gotten back together twice. Their last breakup was in the summer of 2015.

In 2001, comedian Tom Green filed for divorce from actress Drew Barrymore after less than six months of marriage.

Today’s birthdays: Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 83. Actor Bernard Hill is 75. Actor Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters”) is 74. “Hardball” host Chris Matthews is 74. Actor-comedian Eugene Levy is 73. Actress Marilyn Hassett (“The Other Side of the Mountain”) is 72. Actor Wes Studi (TV’s “Comanche Moon,” “Into the West”) is 72. Drummer Jim Bonfanti of The Raspberries is 71. Actor Joel Brooks (“Six Feet Under”) is 70. Singer Paul Rodgers is 70. Singer Wanda Hutchinson Vaughn of The Emotions is 68. Country singer Sharon White of The Whites is 66. Actor Barry Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 66. Actor Bill Pullman is 66. Director-producer Peter Farrelly (FAYR’-eh-lee) (“There’s Something About Mary,” ”Dumb and Dumber”) is 63. Bassist Mike Mills of R.E.M. is 61. Singer Sarah Dallin of Bananarama is 58. Country singer Tracy Byrd is 53. Bassist Duane Propes of Little Texas is 53. Actress Laurie Holden (“The Walking Dead”) is 50. DJ Homicide of Sugar Ray is 49. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas (“The District”) is 49. Actress Claire Forlani (“Meet Joe Black,” ”CSI: NY”) is 48. Drummer Eddie Fisher of OneRepublic is 46. Actress Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story”) is 45. Actor Giovanni Ribisi is 45. Actress Marissa Ribisi (“Pleasantville”) is 45. Actress Milla Jovovich (YOH’-vuh-vich) (“Zoolander,” ”The Fifth Element”) is 44. Singer Ben Goldwasser of MGMT is 37. Singer Mikky (MIK’-ee) Ekko is 36. Actress Shannon Woodward (“Westworld,” ”Raising Hope”) is 35. Actress Emma Bell (“The Walking Dead”) is 33. Actress Vanessa Zima (Film’s “Ulee’s Gold,” TV’s “Murder One”) is 33. Guitarist Taylor York of Paramore is 30. Actor Graham Rogers (“Quantico”) is 29. Actor-singer Nat Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band”) is 25.

