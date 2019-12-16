On Dec. 16, 1966, “Hey Joe,” the first single by the Jimi Hendrix Experience, was released in Britain. The song was not released as a single in the U.S.

In 1970, five singles and five albums by Creedence Clearwater Revival were certified gold. The songs were “Travelin’ Band,” ”Up Around the Bend,” ”Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” ”Down on the Corner” and “Bad Moon Rising.”

In 1973, singer Jermaine Jackson married Hazel Gordy, the daughter of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy. They have since split up.

In 1974, Mott the Hoople split up.

In 1975, the Bay City Rollers got their first U.S. gold record for the song “Saturday Night.”

In 1977, the Bee Gees were awarded a gold record for “How Deep is Your Love.”

In 1997, singer Nicolette Larson died in Los Angeles of complications from cerebral edema. She was 45.

In 2005, actress Teri Hatcher won her libel suit against a British tabloid that printed a fake story claiming she neglected her daughter while having sex with men in a van outside her home.

Also in 2005, actor John Spencer of “The West Wing” died of a heart attack in a Los Angeles hospital, a day after checking in with a bad cold. He was 58.

Today’s birthdays: Actress Joyce Bulifant (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show”) is 82. Actress Liv Ullman is 81. Journalist Lesley Stahl (“60 Minutes”) is 78. Guitarist Tony Hicks of The Hollies is 74. Singer Benny Anderson of ABBA is 73. Actor Ben Cross is 72. Singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top is 70. Actor Xander Berkeley (“The Walking Dead”) is 64. Actress Alison LaPlaca (“The John Larroquette Show”) is 60. Actor Sam Robards is 58. Actor Jon Tenney (“The Closer,” ”Brooklyn South”) is 58. Actor Benjamin Bratt (“Private Practice,” ”Law and Order”) is 56. Country singer Jeff Carson is 56. Comedian JB Smoove (“The Millers,” ”Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 54. Actress Miranda Otto (“Lord of the Rings” films) is 52. Actor Daniel Cosgrove (“Van Wilder”) is 49. Singer Michael McCary (Boyz II Men) is 48. Actress Krysten Ritter (“Jessica Jones,” ”Breaking Bad”) is 38. Actress Zoe Jarman (“The Mindy Project”) is 37. Actor Theo James (“Insurgent,” ”Divergent”) is 35. Actress Amanda Setton (“The Mindy Project,” ”Gossip Girl”) is 34. Bassist Dave Rublin of American Authors is 33. Actress Hallee Hirsh (“JAG,” “ER”) is 32. Actress Anna Popplewell (“The Chronicles of Narnia” films) is 31. Actor Stephan James (“Race,” ”Selma”) is 26.

