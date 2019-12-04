On Dec. 4, 1944, country singer Eddy Arnold made his first recordings in Nashville.

In 1956, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins made a series of impromptu recordings in Memphis at Sun Records. They were released 25 years later under the title “The Million Dollar Quartet.” The event was dramatized in a musical of the same name in 2007.

In 1965, Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones was knocked unconscious when his guitar touched an ungrounded microphone during a concert in Sacramento, California. He still managed to finish the show.

In 1976, actress Elizabeth Taylor married Senator John Warner of Virginia. They divorced in 1982.

Advertisement

In 1980, the surviving members of Led Zeppelin announced they would not re-form after the death of drummer John Bonham.

In 1989, the Supreme Court upheld an appeals court ruling that said Prince did not steal the song “U Got the Look” from his half-sister. Lorna Nelson claimed the lyrics were similar to ones she had written.

In 1990, Madonna appeared on ABC’s “Nightline” to defend her “Justify My Love” video, which was banned by MTV. She denied the video’s explicit content was meant to stir up controversy and get publicity.

In 1991, Van Halen performed a free show in Dallas. Lead singer Sammy Hagar had promised to do the show because he had lost his voice during a concert in Dallas three and a half years earlier.

In 1993, musician Frank Zappa died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 52.

In 1997, the band Dinosaur Jr. broke up. They have since reformed.

Today’s birthdays: Game show host Wink Martindale is 86. Singer Freddy “Boom Boom” Cannon is 83. Actor-producer-director Max Baer Junior (“The Beverly Hillbillies”) is 82. Bassist Bob Mosley of Moby Grape is 77. Singer-bassist Chris Hillman (The Byrds, the Flying Burrito Brothers) is 75. Singer Southside Johnny Lyon of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes is 71. Actor Jeff Bridges is 70. Guitarist Gary Rossington (Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Rossington Collins Band) is 68. Actress Patricia Wettig is 68. Actor Tony Todd (“Final Destination” films) is 65. Drummer Brian Prout of Diamond Rio is 64. Jazz singer Cassandra Wilson is 64. Bassist Bob Griffin (The BoDeans) is 60. Singer Vinnie Dombroski of Sponge is 57. Actress Chelsea Noble (“Growing Pains,” ”Kirk”) is 55. Actress Marisa Tomei (toh-MAY’) is 55. Comedian Fred Armisen (“Portlandia,” ”Saturday Night Live”) is 53. Rapper Jay-Z is 50. Actor Kevin Sussman (“Ugly Betty”) is 49. Model Tyra Banks is 46. Country singer Lila McCann is 38. Actress Lindsay Felton (“Caitlin’s Way”) is 35. Actor Orlando Brown (“That’s So Raven”) is 32. Actress Scarlett Estevez (“Lucifer”) is 12.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.