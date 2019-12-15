On Dec. 15, 1939, “Gone with the Wind” premiered in Atlanta.

In 1943, keyboardist Fats Waller died of pneumonia outside Kansas City, Missouri, during a cross-country train trip from Los Angeles to New York. He was 39.

In 1944, a plane carrying bandleader Glenn Miller disappeared during a flight over the English Channel. He was a U.S. Army major at the time. Forty years later, British authorities said the plane was probably hit by explosives jettisoned from British fighters.

In 1959, the Everly Brothers recorded “Let It Be Me” in New York. It was the first time they didn’t record in Nashville and the first time they recorded with strings.

In 1966, movie producer Walt Disney died of lung cancer in Los Angeles. He was 65.

In 1969, John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Plastic Ono Band made its concert debut in London.

In 1977, members of the Sex Pistols were denied visas to enter the U.S., two days before they were to appear on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” Their replacement was Elvis Costello and the Attractions.

In 1985, Sylvester Stallone and Brigitte Nielsen were married. They divorced less than two years later.

In 1988, singer James Brown was sentenced to six years in prison for leading police on a chase through two states.

In 1990, singer Rod Stewart married model Rachel Hunter in Beverly Hills, California. They’ve since split up.

Today’s birthdays: Singer Cindy Birdsong of The Supremes is 80. Drummer Dave Clark of the Dave Clark Five is 77. Drummer Carmine Appice (ah-PEES’) of Vanilla Fudge is 73. Actor Don Johnson is 70. Actress Melanie Chartoff (“Rugrats,” ”Parker Lewis Can’t Lose”) is 69. Director Julie Taymor (Broadway’s “The Lion King”) is 67. Actor Justin Ross (“A Chorus Line”) is 65. Bassist Paul Simonon (SIM’-uh-nun) of The Clash is 64. Country singer Doug Phelps (The Kentucky Headhunters, Brothers Phelps) is 59. Actress Helen Slater is 56. Actor Paul Kaye (“Game of Thrones”) is 55. Actress Molly Price (“Third Watch”) is 54. Actor Garrett Wang (WONG) (“Star Trek: Voyager”) is 51. Actor Michael Shanks (“Stargate SG-1”) is 49. Actor Stuart Townsend (“Queen of the Damned”) is 47. Actor Geoff Stults (new “Odd Couple”) is 43. Crowd-hyper Kito Trawick of Ghostown DJs is 42. Actor Adam Brody (“The O.C.”) is 40. Actress Michelle Dockery (“Downton Abbey”) is 38. Actor George O. Gore II (“My Wife and Kids”) is 37. Actress Camilla Luddington (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 36. Guitarist Alana Haim (HYM) of Haim is 28. Actress Maude Apatow (AP’-ih-tow) (Film’s “Knocked Up,” TV’s “Euphoria”) is 22.

