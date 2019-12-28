On Dec. 28, 1968, the first big East Coast rock festival opened in Miami. Performers at the Miami Pop Festival included Chuck Berry, Country Joe and the Fish and Richie Havens.

In 1976, bluesman Freddie King died in Dallas at age 42. He was a major influence on British rockers like Eric Clapton.

In 1983, Beach Boys drummer Dennis Wilson drowned while swimming in the harbor at Marina Del Rey, California. He was 39.

In 1991, nine people were killed at a charity basketball game at City College in New York that featured Run DMC and LL Cool J. The victims were crushed when the crowd surged to get into the gym where the game was to be played.

In 1993, country singer Shania Twain married producer Mutt Lange. They divorced in 2010.

In 1996, actor Ken Wahl was arrested for allegedly threatening a bartender with a hunting knife in Los Angeles.

In 2005, the body of singer-bassist Barry Cowsill of The Cowsills was found on a New Orleans wharf. He had been missing since Hurricane Katrina three months earlier. Cowsill was 51.

In 2016, actress Debbie Reynolds suffered a stroke and died in Los Angeles. She was 84. She died the day after the death of her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher.

Today’s birthdays: Actress Nichelle Nichols (“Star Trek”) is 87. Actress Maggie Smith (“Harry Potter”) is 85. Singer-keyboardist Edgar Winter is 73. Drummer Joseph “Zigaboo” Modeliste of The Meters is 71. Actor Denzel Washington is 65. TV personality Gayle King (“CBS This Morning”) is 65. Country singer Joe Diffie is 61. Drummer Mike McGuire of Shenandoah is 61. Actor Chad McQueen (the “Karate Kid” films) is 59. Country singer-guitarist Marty Roe of Diamond Rio is 59. Actor Malcolm Gets (“Caroline in the City”) is 56. Political commentator Ana Navarro (“The View”) is 48. Comedian Seth Meyers (“Late Night With Seth Meyers”) is 46. Actor Brendan Hines (“Suits,” ”Lie To Me”) is 43. Actor Joe Manganiello (mang-ah-NEL’-oh) (“True Blood”) is 43. Actress Vanessa Ferlito (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 42. Singer John Legend is 41. Actor Andre Holland (“Selma”) is 40. Actress Sienna Miller is 38. Actor Beau Garrett (“The Good Doctor”) is 37. Actress Mackenzie Rosman (“7th Heaven”) is 30. “American Idol” runner-up David Archuleta is 29. Actress Mary-Charles Jones (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 18. Actor Miles Brown (“Black-ish”) is 15.

