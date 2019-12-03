On Dec. 3, 1947, the Tennessee Williams play “A Streetcar Named Desire” opened on Broadway.

In 1953, the musical “Kismet” opened on Broadway. It featured the song “Stranger In Paradise.”

In 1960, the Lerner and Lowe musical “Camelot” opened on Broadway.

In 1966, The Monkees performed their first live concert, in Honolulu.

In 1968, Elvis Presley’s now-famous comeback special was broadcast on NBC.

In 1971, the Montreux Casino in Switzerland burned down during a performance by Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention. Deep Purple was the opening act and wrote about it in the song “Smoke on the Water.”

In 1976, seven gunmen broke into singer Bob Marley’s house in Jamaica. Marley, his wife, their manager and a house guest were shot and wounded. The gunmen were never caught.

Also in 1976, Pink Floyd released a 40-foot helium-filled pig at Battersea Power Station in England so they could photograph it for their “Animals” album cover. The pig broke loose, and authorities had to alert pilots to watch for a flying pig.

In 1979, eleven people were killed in a crush of fans at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Coliseum, where The Who was performing. Dozens of others were injured.

In 1992, Stevie Wonder was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Academy of Songwriters.

In 1997, the country group Little Texas announced they planned to break up at the end of the year.

In 1998, rapper Coolio was found guilty of stealing clothes from a boutique in Stuttgart, Germany, and punching the boutique owner. He was fined $30,000.

In 1999, actress Madeline Kahn died of ovarian cancer in New York. She was 57.

In 2005, singer Marilyn Manson married burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese at a castle in Ireland. They divorced less than two years later.

Today’s birthdays: Director Jean-Luc Godard is 89. Singer Jaye P. Morgan (“The Gong Show”) is 88. Actor Nicolas Coster (“The Misadventures of Sheriff Lobo”) is 86. Actress Mary Alice is 78. Singer Ozzy Osbourne is 71. Singer Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship is 70. Bassist Paul Gregg of Restless Heart is 65. Actor Steven Culp (“Desperate Housewives”) is 64. Actress Daryl Hannah is 59. Actress Julianne Moore is 59. Actor Brendan Fraser is 51. Singer Montell Jordan is 51. Actor-comedian Royale Watkins is 50. Actor Bruno Campos (“Nip/Tuck,” ”Jesse”) is 46. Actress Holly Marie Combs (“Charmed”) is 46. Actress Lauren Roman (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 44. Musician Daniel Bedingfield is 40. Actress Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”) is 40. Actress Anna Chlumsky (KLUHM’-skee) is 39. Actress Jenna Dewan (deh-WAHN’) (“The Resident,” ”Supergirl”) is 39. Actor Brian Bonsall (“Family Ties”) is 38. Actress Dascha Polanco (“Orange is the New Black”) is 37. Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is 36. Drummer Michael Calabrese of Lake Street Dive is 35. Actress Amanda Seyfried (SAY’-freed) (“Mamma Mia”) is 34. Actor Jake T. Austin (“The Fosters,” ”Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 25.

