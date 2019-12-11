On Dec. 11, 1946, country singer Hank Williams made his first recordings.

In 1957, Jerry Lee Lewis secretly married his 13-year-old cousin, Myra Gale Brown, in Hernando, Tennessee. The marriage lasted 13 years.

In 1964, singer Sam Cooke was shot and killed at a Los Angeles motel.

In 1972, Genesis performed its first U.S. concert at a university in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Also in 1972, police in Knoxville, Tennessee, arrested singer James Brown for disorderly conduct. The charge was dropped after Brown threatened to sue the city.

In 1992, former talk show host Johnny Carson received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In 2015, Motorhead played their last show, in Berlin. Frontman Lemmy died 17 days later.

Also in 2015, actress Pamela Anderson was featured on the cover of the final Playboy magazine to feature nudity.

Today’s birthdays: Actress Rita Moreno is 88. Singer David Gates of Bread is 79. Actress Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”) is 79. Singer Brenda Lee is 75. Singer Paul Beasley of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 75. Actress Linda Day George (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 75. Actress Teri Garr is 72. Actress Bess Armstrong is 66. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 65. Bassist Mike Mesaros of The Smithereens is 62. Bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue is 61. Actor Ben Browder (“Stargate SG-1”) is 57. Singer-bassist Justin Currie of Del Amitri is 55. Bassist David Schools of Widespread Panic is 55. Actor Gary Dourdan (DOOR’-dan) (“C.S.I.”) is 53. Actress-comedian Mo’Nique is 52. Actor Max Martini (“The Unit”) is 50. Rapper-actor Mos Def (Yasiin Bey) is 46. Actor Rider Strong (“Boy Meets World”) is 40. Actress Xosha (ZOH’-shah) Roquemore (“The Mindy Project”) is 35. Actress Karla Souza (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 33. Actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld is 23.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.