On Dec. 30, 1942, a near-riot of bobby-soxers in Times Square in New York greeted Frank Sinatra’s singing engagement at the Paramount Theater.

In 1944, Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys made their first appearance on the Grand Ole Opry.

In 1962, singer Brenda Lee was slightly injured when she tried to rescue her dog from her burning home in Nashville. The dog died of smoke inhalation.

In 1979, composer and lyricist Richard Rodgers died in New York at the age of 77. His musicals include “The King and I” and “The Sound of Music.”

Also in 1979, Emerson, Lake and Palmer announced they were splitting up. They later reunited.

In 1981, XTC played their first American concert, in Philadelphia.

In 1999, an intruder broke into George Harrison’s home outside London and stabbed Harrison and his wife. Michael Abram was later found innocent by reason of insanity.

Also in 1999, singer Johnny Moore of The Drifters died on his way to a London hospital after having breathing difficulties. He was 64.

In 2002, singer Diana Ross was arrested for drunk driving in Tucson, Arizona.

Today’s birthdays: Actor Russ Tamblyn is 85. Singer Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary is 82. Director James Burrows (“Cheers,” ”Taxi”) is 79. Actor Fred Ward (“The Right Stuff”) is 77. Singer Mike Nesmith of The Monkees is 77. Actress Concetta Tomei (toh-MAY’) (“Providence,” ”China Beach”) is 74. Singer Patti Smith is 73. Musician Jeff Lynne is 72. TV host Meredith Vieira (vee-AYR’-ah) (“Today,” ”The View”) is 66. Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Moesha”) is 64. Country singer Suzy Bogguss (BOG’-us) is 63. Actress Patricia Kalembar (“Sisters”) is 63. Former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer is 62. Actress-comedian Tracey Ullman is 60. TV host Sean Hannity is 58. Actor George Newbern (“Providence”) is 56. Singer Jay Kay of Jamiroquai (jah-MEER’-oh-kway) is 50. Drummer Byron McMackin of Pennywise is 50. Actress Meredith Monroe (“Dawson’s Creek”) is 50. Actress Maureen Flanigan (“7th Heaven”) is 47. Actor Jason Behr (“The Grudge,” ”Roswell”) is 46. Actress Lucy Punch (“Ben and Kate”) is 42. Singer-actor Tyrese is 41. Actress Eliza Dushku (DOOSH’-koo) (“Dollhouse,” ”Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 39. Guitarist Tim Lopez of Plain White T’s is 39. Actress Kristin Kreuk (CROOK) (“Smallville”) is 37. Singer-guitarist Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers is 37. Singer Andra Day is 35. Actress Anna Wood (“Falling Water,” ”Reckless”) is 34. Singer Ellie Goulding (GOL’-ding) is 33. Actress Caity Lotz (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 33. Actor Jeff Ward (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 33. Guitarist Eric Steedly of LANCO is 29. Drummer Jamie Follese (FOL’-es-say) of Hot Chelle (SHEL) Rae is 28.

