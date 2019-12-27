On Dec. 27, 1927, the musical “Show Boat” opened in New York.

In 1947, the children’s TV program “Howdy Doody” made its debut on NBC.

In 1970, “Hello, Dolly!” closed on Broadway after a run of 2,844 performances. It had opened in 1964.

In 1985, singer Simon LeBon of Duran Duran and model Yasmin Parvanah were married in Oxford, England.

Advertisement

In 1992, singer Harry Connick Jr. was arrested in New York’s Kennedy Airport because an unloaded gun was found in his carry-on bag. He spent a night in jail.

In 1999, Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs and Jennifer Lopez were arrested following a shooting at a New York dance club during which three people were shot and wounded. Charges against Lopez were dropped. Combs was acquitted of gun and bribery charges.

In 2016, actress Carrie Fisher died, four days after she suffered a medical emergency while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was 60. A day later, Fisher’s mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, suffered a stroke and died.

Today’s birthdays: Actor John Amos (“Men In Trees,” ”The West Wing”) is 80. Guitarist Mick Jones of Foreigner is 75. Singer Tracy Nelson is 75. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 71. Jazz drummer T.S. Monk is 70. Singer Karla Bonoff is 68. Guitarist David Knopfler of Dire Straits is 67. Actress Tovah Feldshuh (“Law and Order”) is 66. Actress Maryam D’Abo (“The Living Daylights”) is 59. Drummer Jeff Bryant (Ricochet) is 57. Actor Ian Gomez (“Felicity,” ”The Drew Carey Show”) is 55. Actress Theresa Randle (“Bad Boys”) is 55. Actress Eva LaRue (“CSI: Miami”) is 53. Bassist Darrin Vincent of Dailey and Vincent is 50. Guitarist Matt Slocum of Sixpence None The Richer is 47. Actor Wilson Cruz (“Party of Five,” ”My So-Called Life”) is 46. Actor Masi Oka (“Hawaii Five-0,” ”Heroes”) is 45. Actress Emilie de Ravin (RAH’-vihn) (“Once Upon A Time,” ”Lost”) is 38. Actor Jay Ellis (“Insecure”) is 38. Guitarist James Mead of Kutless is 37. Singer Hayley Williams of Paramore is 31. Singer Shay Mooney of Dan and Shay is 28. Actor Timothee Chalamet (SHAL’-eh-may) (“Call Me By Your Name,” ”Lady Bird”) is 24.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.