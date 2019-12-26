On Dec. 26, 1944, Tennessee Williams’ play “The Glass Menagerie” was first performed publicly, in Chicago.

In 1955, Decca Records released “See You Later, Alligator” by Bill Haley and the Comets.

In 1957, Elvis Presley got a temporary draft deferment so he could finish the movie “King Creole.”

In 1963, Capitol Records released the single “I Want to Hold Your Hand” by The Beatles, which became the band’s first number-one hit in the U.S.

In 1967, The Beatles film “Magical Mystery Tour” premiered on BBC television.

In 1968, Led Zeppelin played its first U.S. show, opening for Vanilla Fudge.

In 1973, “The Exorcist” made its premiere nationwide.

In 1974, comedian Jack Benny died. He was 80.

In 1999, musician Curtis Mayfield died outside Atlanta at the age of 57.

In 2010, singer Teena Marie died at her home in Pasadena, California. She was 54. Her death was attributed to natural causes.

Today’s birthdays: Singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir (fah-KEER’) of The Four Tops is 84. Record producer Phil Spector is 80. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 74. Keyboardist Bob Carpenter with The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 73. Bassist George Porter Junior of The Meters is 72. Humorist David Sedaris is 63. Drummer James Kottak of Scorpions is 57. Drummer Brian Westrum of Sons of the Desert is 57. Drummer Lars Ulrich of Metallica is 56. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 52. Guitarist J (White Zombie) is 52. Guitarist Peter Klett of Candlebox is 51. Singer James Mercer of The Shins is 49. Actor-singer Jared Leto (LEE’-toh) of 30 Seconds To Mars is 48. Singer Chris Daughtry (“American Idol”) is 40. Actress Beth Behrs (“2 Broke Girls”) is 34. Actor Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”) is 33. Actress Eden Sher (“The Middle”) is 28. Singer Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix is 27.

