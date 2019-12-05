Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

December 5, 2019
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of December 4, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John; $2,870,863; $130.86.

2. Sandy & Junior; $2,260,403; $54.38.

3. Phil Collins; $2,145,965; $144.69.

4. Guns N’ Roses; $2,003,111; $127.13.

5. Muse; $1,921,982; $85.11.

6. Post Malone; $1,913,809; $116.49.

7. Ariana Grande; $1,869,662; $93.54.

8. Jonas Brothers; $1,700,530; $104.72.

9. Hugh Jackman; $1,691,200; $83.50.

10. Tool; $1,528,054; $103.77.

11. Cher; $1,485,624; $127.42.

12. Eric Church; $1,471,468; $85.74.

13. John Mayer; $1,427,545; $95.41.

14. Iron Maiden; $1,302,161; $63.86.

15. Michael Bublé; $1,297,724; $111.91.

16. Little Mix; $1,274,903; $58.85.

17. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,250,039; $117.47.

18. Zac Brown Band; $1,241,128; $60.24.

19. Backstreet Boys; $1,234,347; $98.73.

20. Florida Georgia Line; $1,219,752; $68.38.

