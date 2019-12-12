Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

December 12, 2019
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

Week of December 11, 2019

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John; $2,870,863; $130.86.

2. Sandy & Junior; $2,291,602; $53.44.

3. Phil Collins; $2,145,965; $144.69.

4. Guns N’ Roses; $2,003,111; $127.13.

5. Muse; $1,921,982; $85.11.

6. Post Malone; $1,913,809; $116.49.

7. Cher; $1,711,513; $132.60.

8. Jonas Brothers; $1,705,231; $103.32.

9. Ariana Grande; $1,696,652; $91.76.

10. Tool; $1,485,557; $105.22.

11. Eric Church; $1,471,468; $85.74.

12. John Mayer; $1,427,545; $95.41.

13. Iron Maiden; $1,351,786; $63.19.

14. Michael Bublé; $1,297,724; $111.91.

15. Little Mix; $1,274,903; $58.85.

16. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,250,039; $117.47.

17. Zac Brown Band; $1,241,128; $60.24.

18. Hugh Jackman; $1,212,240; $85.06.

19. Backstreet Boys; $1,206,222; $98.44.

20. Florida Georgia Line; $1,200,401; $70.19.

