The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
A list of the final Golden Globe Award winners for film, TV

January 5, 2020 11:28 pm
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The winners at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

Best motion picture, drama: “1917”

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Best director: Sam Mendes, “1917”

Best supporting actor in a motion picture: Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Best supporting actress in a motion picture: Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”

Best foreign language film: “Parasite”

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy: Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie: Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”

Best drama TV series: “Succession”

Best comedy or musical TV series: “Fleabag”

Best actress in a TV musical or comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Best actor in a TV drama: Brian Cox, “Succession”

Best animated motion picture: “Missing Link”

Best original song: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin

Best supporting actress in series, limited series or TV movie: Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Best actress in a TV series, drama: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Best actress in a limited series or TV movie: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best limited series or TV movie: “Chernobyl”

Best original score: Hildur Gudnadottir, “Joker”

