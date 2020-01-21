Apple-Books_Top-10

Apple Book charts for week ending January 19, 2020: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The Fight for Forever by Meghan March – 9781943796434 – (Meghan March LLC)

2. Lost by James O. Born & James Patterson – 9780316493987 – (Little, Brown and Company)

3. No, We Can’t Be Friends by Sophie Ranald – 9781838881351 – (Bookouture)

4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Hunter Killer by Brad Taylor – 9780062886040 – (William Morrow)

6. The Last Wish by Andrzej Sapkowski – 9780316055086 – (Orbit)

7. The Wild One by Nick Petrie – 9780525535454 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Crossing the Line by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

9. Eye of the Needle by Ken Follett – 9781101990247 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Outsider by Stephen King – 9781501181016 – (Scribner)

