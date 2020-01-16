Listen Live Sports

‘Better Call Saul’ gets renewed for 6th and final season

January 16, 2020 9:55 pm
 
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — “Better Call Saul” has been renewed for a sixth and final season consisting of 13 episodes that will air in 2021.

The upcoming fifth season debuts Feb. 23-24 on AMC. The “Breaking Bad” prequel starring Bob Odenkirk will air 10 episodes this year focusing on main character Jimmy McGill’s decision to practice law as Saul Goodman, which creates unexpected changes for those around him.

Executive producer Peter Gould told a TV critics meeting on Thursday that it’s the run everyone on the show wanted. After season four, Gould said he began envisioning how it would end.

“I have to say, none of it is what I expected when it started,” he said. “When this season is over, I think you’ll have a better understanding of where it’s all going.”

By the time it’s over, “Better Call Saul” will have made one episode more than “Breaking Bad’s” total of 62.

