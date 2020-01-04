Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Britain’s queen in new photo portrait with 3 heirs to throne

January 4, 2020 7:25 am
 
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has marked the start of the decade with a new formal photograph of her and the first three heirs to the throne: son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George.

The portrait of the four was taken in Buckingham Palace’s throne room a week before Christmas. The palace released it on Saturday night.

For the photo, Elizabeth, wearing a white dress with a blue brooch and with a signature handbag hanging from her forearm, stood in the front. Charles posed with an arm around George’s shoulder as the two stood next to the queen on a red-carpeted step. William was behind the monarch on her other side.

It’s only the second time Buckingham Palace has issued a portrait of the queen and her three heirs together.

Advertisement

The first, taken by the same photographer, was released 2016 to mark Elizabeth’s 90th birthday and used on commemorative stamps.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1942: FDR commits to biggest arms buildup in US history