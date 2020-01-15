Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

CNN draws fire for debate question that ignores denial

January 15, 2020 12:43 pm
 
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is drawing fire from Bernie Sanders supporters for a debate moderator’s question that appeared to dismiss his denial of a story that he had told rival Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn’t win the presidential election.

The issue, first raised in a story reported by CNN earlier this week, became a part of CNN’s coverage Tuesday of a debate between Democratic presidential candidates co-sponsored with the Des Moines Register.

Sanders was pressed by CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip, one of the debate moderators, who asked him: “I want to be clear here. You’re saying that you never told Senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?”

“That is correct,” he replied.

Advertisement

She then turned to Warren and asked, “What did you think when Senator Sanders told you that a woman could not win an election?”

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

There was some laughter from the audience, and Sanders shook his head.

It was an odd moment: Phillip, a veteran of the Washington Post, ABC News and Politico, was appearing to dismiss Sanders’ denial or imply that it was not believable. The fact that CNN broke the initial story about the alleged conversation between the candidates, first based on anonymous sourcing but then confirmed by Warren, added another layer of intrigue.

It provoked anger among Sanders supporters on Twitter, one of whom wrote that fellow fans of the Vermont senator should tweet to CNN “and let them know just how bad and unreasonable” its work on the debate had been.

The Poynter Institute, a journalism think tank, wrote Wednesday that it was a stunning moment — “stunning it its ineptness, and stunning in its unprofessionalism.”

Phillip’s question to Warren “was tantamount to calling Sanders a liar, and that certainly should not be a moderator’s job, especially when Philip had the opportunity to ask Warren directly if Sanders ever told her that,” Poynter said. “If Warren said yes, then and only then should Phillip have asked what Warren thought.”

CNN on Wednesday would not comment publicly on the question.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Warren went on to make one of her most-quoted statements of the night, noting that she and fellow candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar had won all of their elections while the men on stage hadn’t.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
1|15 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2020
1|15 Deloitte Open House
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Sec. holds bilateral meeting with with Japanese Defense Minister

Today in History

1943: Pentagon building dedicated in Virginia