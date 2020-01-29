Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Days of our Lives’ sands to flow for 56th season on NBC

January 29, 2020 6:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There’s more life ahead for the NBC daytime serial “Days of our Lives,” renewed for a 56th season.

It will continue to air on NBC, the network said Wednesday, despite speculation it might move to the Peacock streaming service set to arrive this year.

Executive producer Ken Corday said in a statement that “we are excited to continue delivering compelling stories to our loyal family of fans into this new decade.”

“Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives” is the show’s now-classic voiceover opening, accompanied by the image of an hourglass.

Advertisement

“Days of our Lives,” NBC’s longest-running series, is set in the fictional Midwestern city of Salem and revolves around the Brady, Horton and DiMera families. The serial debuted in 1965 and has collected 57 Emmy Awards including, in 2018, its most recent best daytime drama trophy.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

The cast includes Deidre Hall and John Aniston.

Changes in viewing habits have thinned the ranks of daytime soap operas, with ABC’s “General Hospital” and CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” among the few survivors.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck