Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Friends’ cast reunion special remains a ‘maybe’ for HBO Max

January 16, 2020 12:36 am
 
< a min read
      

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The “Friends” reunion will be there for you. Maybe.

“There’s interest all the way around” in bringing the stars of the hit sitcom together again, said HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly. “And yet we can’t seem to quite get that interest sort of all aligned” and push the button on it.

“So today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe,” Reilly told a TV critics meeting Wednesday.

Last fall, Jennifer Aniston said there were efforts to make something happen — but definitely not a ”Friends” reboot. That was followed by reports that the cast and producers were in talks for an HBO Max special.

Advertisement

The show, which aired from 1994 to 2004, was a popular rerun staple on Netflix until HBO Max outbid it to become the new “Friends” streaming home beginning this year. HBO Max launches in May.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Lifestyle News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending