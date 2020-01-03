Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

January 3, 2020 9:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Pompeo; Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.

Advertisement

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Pompeo; Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Pompeo; Warren; Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Pompeo; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time