The Associated Press
 
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

January 10, 2020 7:52 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; national security adviser Robert O’Brien.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — O’Brien; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif; former Secretary of State John Kerry.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Esper; Lee; Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer.

“Fox News Sunday” — O’Brien; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

