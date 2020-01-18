Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

January 18, 2020 10:20 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sens. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., and Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Donald Trump’s impeachment legal team.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.; Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Dershowitz; Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colo., and Michael Waltz, R-Fla.; Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

