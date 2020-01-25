Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

January 25, 2020 8:45 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Val Demings, House Impeachment manager; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.; and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mike Braun, R-Ind.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Ray; Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.; Lankford; Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang; Alan Dershowitz, a member of Trump’s legal team.

