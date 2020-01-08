Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

HarperCollins snubs Romance Writers of America’s conference

January 8, 2020 11:28 am
 
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Two HarperCollins imprints that focus on romance novels have decided not to sponsor or participate in the Romance Writers of America’s national conference this year, the latest blow to an organization in turmoil.

The move by the Harlequin division and Avon Books comes just days after the Romance Writers of America called off its annual awards following allegations that it lacks diversity.

During the holiday season, the association infuriated many in the romance community by initially reprimanding author Courtney Milan for tweeting that Kathryn Lynn Davis’ 1999 book “Somewhere Lies the Moon” was an “(expletive) racist mess.” The association reversed its decision but not in time to prevent an uproar that led to the resignation of President Carolyn Jewell and several board members.

Craig K. Swinwood, CEO of HarperCollins Canada and Harlequin, in a letter dated Wednesday said his division pulled out of the association’s conference because “it is important that all authors feel included, respected and heard.” He said the division would reevaluate its participation next year.

Advertisement

Avon Books, in a tweet, said it also would steer clear of the national conference, saying it stood in “support of inclusive publishing.”

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 GSA, NTSB, FAA, HUD, Dept. of Energy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1835: National debt reaches $0 for first time