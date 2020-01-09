Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

John Legend, H.E.R. to perform at Prince tribute concert

January 9, 2020 12:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — John Legend, Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, H.E.R. and Earth, Wind & Fire are set to perform at a Prince tribute concert this month.

The Recording Academy announced Thursday that “Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince” will tape at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Jan. 28, two days after the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. The show will air on CBS later in the year.

Other performers set to honor the Purple One are Mavis Staples, Usher, Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Juanes, St. Vincent and Susanna Hoffs. Prince’s longtime collaborators, including the Revolution, Sheila E. and Morris Day and The Time, will also hit the stage.

Prince died on April 21, 2016. He won seven Grammys and was nominated for 38 awards. Tickets for the tribute show are on sale.

Advertisement

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program