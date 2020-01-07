Listen Live Sports

Lizzo, Tool, Tame Impala headline Bonnaroo festival

January 7, 2020 12:08 pm
 
Nashville, Tenn. (AP) — After dominating 2019, singer-rapper Lizzo will be the first female act to headline the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this June. Tool and Tame Impala will also headline the four-day festival.

The festival announced the lineup Tuesday for its 19th year. Bonnaroo will be held June 11-14 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The 1975, Vampire Weekend and others will also perform.

Returning to Bonnaroo will be Leon Bridges, Bassnectar, Run The Jewels, as well as the group Oysterhead, featuring Les Claypool of Primus, Trey Anastasio of Phish and Stewart Copeland of The Police.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Thursday at bonnaroo.com

