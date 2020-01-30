Listen Live Sports

Make ’em laugh: New Jerry Seinfeld book coming in October

January 30, 2020 8:00 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Jerry Seinfeld has been gathering material. He is working on his first book about comedy since the million-selling “Seinlanguage” came out more than 25 years ago.

Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that the new book, currently untitled, comes out Oct. 6.

“Whenever I came up with a funny bit, whether it happened on a stage, in a conversation, or working it out on my preferred canvas, the big yellow legal pad, I kept it in one of those old-school accordion folders,” Seinfeld, 65, said in a statement. “So, I have every piece of stand-up comedy I thought was worth saving from 45 years of hacking away at this for all I was worth.”

According to the publisher, the star of “Seinfeld” and “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” has organized the book by decade, going back to the 1970s when he was a college student and emerging nightclub comic.

“Not only is the book brilliantly crafted and laugh out loud funny on every single page, but readers will be able to see Jerry and his comedy evolve through the years,” Jonathan Karp, president and publisher of Simon & Schuster, said in a statement.

“Seinlanguage” was published in 1993 and was among the year’s top sellers. Seinfeld also wrote the children’s book “Halloween,” published in 2002.

