Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Nelsons to conduct ex-wife Opolais during Carnegie festival

January 28, 2020 2:31 pm
 
1 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Carnegie Hall’s 2020-21 season will feature a festival titled, “Voices of Hope: Artists in Times of Oppression,” which includes Boston Symphony Orchestra music director Andris Nelsons conducting a concert performance of Shostakovich’s “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk” on April 14 starring his ex-wife, soprano Kristine Opolais.

There will be 16 concerts at the hall as part of festival events throughout New York, Carnegie Hall said Tuesday. The festival starts March 12 with a concert headlined by singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens and focusing on “Songs of Our Native Daughters.” Other artists during the festival include Mahos Herrera, Brooklyn Rider and Ute Lemper.

“Perspectives” series next season will feature Giddens, Jordi Savall and Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

The season opens Oct. 7 with music director Gustavo Dudamel conducting the Los Angeles Philharmonic in its first performance at Carnegie Hall since September 1990. The program includes Lang Lang playing Grieg’s piano concerto.

Advertisement

Other highlights are Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla conducting the first Carnegie concerts of the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra since 1992 (Oct. 23-24), Teodor Currentzis and musicAeterna in their Carnegie debuts (Nov. 4), Kirill Petrenko leading the Berlin Philharmonic at Carnegie for the first time as chief conductor (Nov. 18-20), and Dudamel conducting the Vienna Philharmonic (Feb. 26-28).

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots perform 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

2002: President George Bush nicknames 'axis of evil' during SOTU