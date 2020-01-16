Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

New audiobook features Patrick Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson

January 16, 2020 8:33 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Sir Patrick Stewart, Samuel L. Jackson and Lucy Liu will be among the readers for the audio edition of a new anthology edited in part by the American Civil Liberties Union.

“Fight of the Century” is a collaboration between the ACLU and authors Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman. Timed to the ACLU’s centennial, it includes essays by Salman Rushdie, Jesmyn Ward and dozens of other writers on landmark legal cases, from Roe v. Wade to Brown v. Board of Education.

Other audio narrators will include Michael C. Hall, Alison Pill and Judith Light.

The audio, printed and digital editions of “Fight of the Century” will be published next week by divisions of Simon & Schuster.

Advertisement

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending