Oklahoma woman charged with racist vandalism pleads guilty

January 10, 2020 10:02 am
 
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma woman has pleaded guilty to spray-painting racist, anti-gay and anti-Semitic graffiti on Democratic Party offices and other properties in central Oklahoma in 2019.

The Oklahoman reports that Allison Christine Johnson, 46, of Norman pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony charge of malicious injury to property, three misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property and one misdemeanor count of malicious intimidation or harassment as part of a plea deal.

“My actions do not reflect how I really feel,” Johnson told District Judge Michael Tupperman. “It was out of character.”

In exchange for her plea, the charges will be dismissed if Johnson completes a mental health program, but if she fails to complete the program she faces two years in prison.

Outside the courtroom, Johnson apologized.

“I’m sorry,” she said. “I’m very sorry.”

The graffiti included racial slurs and swatiskas found March 28 in Oklahoma City outside the state Democratic Party headquarters and a Chickasaw Nation office. Similar graffiti was found April 3 at the Cleveland County Democratic Party headquarters in Norman and at an arts center and an elementary school in Norman.

Johnson was arrested April 4 after surrendering to Norman police.

