Prosecutors seek October trial for Loughlin, Giannulli

January 30, 2020 3:35 pm
 
1 min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking an October trial for “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, on charges that they paid bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California.

Prosecutors proposed to a judge in a court document filed Wednesday that the parents fighting the charges in the sweeping college admissions bribery case be split into two or three trials. Prosecutors said they want Loughlin and Giannulli to be tried in the first group of parents in October.

Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with paying $500,000 to get their daughters designated as crew recruits to USC, even though neither of them is a rower. The money was funneled through a sham charity operated by college admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer, who has pleaded guilty to orchestrating the scheme, authorities say.

Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty and have not publicly commented on the allegations.

Among the parents who have pleaded guilty to charges in the case is “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman. Huffman was released from prison in October two days before the end of a two-week sentence. She admitted to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT answers.

The Associated Press

